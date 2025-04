Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — There is strong optimism surrounding the management of PT Intra Golflink Resort Tbk. (GOLF) as they aim to achieve double-digit growth this year. Several expansion and acceleration strategies will be leveraged to support the company's performance amid the challenges.

Affiliated with the Cendana Family, PT Intra Golflink Resort Tbk. (GOLF) is targeting annual revenue growth of 45%- 75% this year. The management hopes to achieve an increase in net profit of 25%- 35%.