Ever since its listing on July 9 and until last week, CDIA, the stock of a Prajogo Pangestu-affiliated company, was suspended by the bourse authority twice.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Since its debut on the exchange, the stock rally of the Prajogo Pangestu-backed PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA) still shows no signs of dying down as it continues to hit its upper daily price limit (ARA) on each day the shares are traded.

ARA is a mechanism on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) that acts as a price ceiling for shares during a day’s trade, which effectively limits a stock’s gain to only up to 20-35% in a day, depending on the share price.