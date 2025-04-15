Assessing Indonesia's Chances of Taking Over Apple Manufacturing Amid Trade War

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Amid the high tariff policies under US President Donald Trump, a significant opportunity arises to capitalize on the potential relocation of Apple Inc.'s manufacturing, which has long been centered in China, especially with the China-US tariff war continuing to escalate and no clear resolution in sight.

The Indonesian government appears to have recognized this potential, and is preparing to offer the U.S. a relaxation of its domestic component level (TKDN) policy as part of negotiations for a 32% reciprocal tariff reduction. The aim is not only to increase access to the domestic market but also to attract U.S. investment into Indonesia.