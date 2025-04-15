Bisnis Indonesia Premium
An Apple Inc. store in Shanghai, China, on Friday, June 28, 2024. Bloomberg/Raul Ariano

Assessing Indonesia's Chances of Taking Over Apple Manufacturing Amid Trade War

The potential relocation of Apple's manufacturing operations presents an opportunity for Indonesia.

Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 15 April 2025 | 15:53
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Amid the high tariff policies under US President Donald Trump, a significant opportunity arises to capitalize on the potential relocation of Apple Inc.'s manufacturing, which has long been centered in China, especially with the China-US tariff war continuing to escalate and no clear resolution in sight.

The Indonesian government appears to have recognized this potential, and is preparing to offer the U.S. a relaxation of its domestic component level (TKDN) policy as part of negotiations for a 32% reciprocal tariff reduction. The aim is not only to increase access to the domestic market but also to attract U.S. investment into Indonesia.

