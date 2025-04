Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)’s technology sector, represented by the IDXTECHNO index, recently saw a boost following the listing of tech-based coffee startup PT Fore Kopi Indonesia (FORE) on Monday (14/4).

IDXTECHNO gained 1.55% during the day and 78.95% year-to-date (YTD), as FORE hit its upper auto rejection (ARA) limit during its first trading day due to high demand. The IPO stock was also heavily oversubscribed.