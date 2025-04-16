Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Siluet warga beraktivitas dengan latar gedung bertingkat di Jakarta, Rabu (2/10/2024). Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Fore Coffee’s Listing Boosts Tech Sector

Indonesia’s startup sector is experiencing rapid growth in investment trends, as evidenced by the increasing involvement of major players and conglomerates.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari,Dionisio Damara Tonce
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 16 April 2025 | 17:02
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several Indonesian conglomerates are actively building their portfolios in startups through subsidiaries, venture capitals, or strategic collaborations. Most recently, Sinar Mas top exec Franky O. Widjaja caught market attention when he attended the listing ceremony for newly-listed coffee startup Fore Coffee (FORE) yesterday (14/4), wearing a green vest bearing a Fore logo as a symbolic gesture of his support.

“As a support system,” Fore Coffee’s CEO Vico Lomar said when asked regarding Franky’s attendance (14/4/2025).

