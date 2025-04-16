Fore Coffee’s Listing Boosts Tech Sector

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several Indonesian conglomerates are actively building their portfolios in startups through subsidiaries, venture capitals, or strategic collaborations. Most recently, Sinar Mas top exec Franky O. Widjaja caught market attention when he attended the listing ceremony for newly-listed coffee startup Fore Coffee (FORE) yesterday (14/4), wearing a green vest bearing a Fore logo as a symbolic gesture of his support.

“As a support system,” Fore Coffee’s CEO Vico Lomar said when asked regarding Franky’s attendance (14/4/2025).