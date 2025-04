Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM)’s stock is continuing its rally as the firm posts solid margins and the gold fever—which saw global gold prices hitting a record high—still show no signs of letting up.

According to Bloomberg, spot gold gained 2.32% to $3,305.66 per ounce on Wednesday (16/4), while June 2025 Comex gold futures climbed by 2.29% to $3,314.70 per ounce.