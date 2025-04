Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rupiah may depreciate further this year as confidence in the government’s fiscal management falls in the face of escalating global trade tensions, with at least two foreign banks predicting the rupiah to break through IDR 17,000 against the US dollar in the coming months.

Quoting Bloomberg, MUFG Bank Ltd. forecasts rupiah falling to IDR 17,100, while Barclays Bank Plc expects it to test IDR 17,200 in the first quarter of 2026.