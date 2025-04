Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Mergers and acquisitions have emerged as key strategies for several issuers aiming to reinforce their business operations and grow market share amid this year’s challenging global economic landscape.

PT Teladan Prima Agro Tbk. (TLDN) recently announced plans to acquire PT Cipta Davia Mandiri, a palm oil plantation company based in East Kutai, East Kalimantan. The transaction is estimated to be worth between IDR 160 billion and IDR 210 billion.