LG Energy Solution Co.'s 46-millimeter-diameter electric vehicle battery cell at the InterBattery exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 5, 2025./Bloomberg-SeongJoon Cho

Investment Climate Under Threat: LG’s Exit, Rise of Thuggery in Industry

Economic headwinds and LG’s recent pullout from its investment in Indonesia paint a bleak outlook for Indonesia’s investment climate.

Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah,Lukman Nur Hakim,Rizqi Rajendra
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah , Lukman Nur Hakim & Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 25 April 2025 | 17:35
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — From LG’s exit from its multi-billion dollar project to the unchecked thuggery in the industrial sector, Indonesia’s investment climate is facing roadblock upon roadblock that threatens to impede the country’s economic growth and industrial backbone, and that is on top of already debilitating headwinds from the ongoing trade war and challenging economic conditions.

As it stands, Indonesia’s manufacturing activities remain expansive, but latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) figure signals a slowing growth in the industry. According to the S&P Global PMI released earlier this month (2/4),Indonesia’s manufacturing index stood at 52.4 in March, down from February’s 53.6.

