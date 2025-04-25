Investment Climate Under Threat: LG’s Exit, Rise of Thuggery in Industry

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — From LG’s exit from its multi-billion dollar project to the unchecked thuggery in the industrial sector, Indonesia’s investment climate is facing roadblock upon roadblock that threatens to impede the country’s economic growth and industrial backbone, and that is on top of already debilitating headwinds from the ongoing trade war and challenging economic conditions.

As it stands, Indonesia’s manufacturing activities remain expansive, but latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) figure signals a slowing growth in the industry. According to the S&P Global PMI released earlier this month (2/4),Indonesia’s manufacturing index stood at 52.4 in March, down from February’s 53.6.