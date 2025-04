Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), is noted for having a significant presence in the shares of Danantara member banks, including BRI (BBRI), Mandiri (BMRI), and BNI (BBNI).

According to Bloomberg data, GPIF is a major institutional investor with a high shareholding in these Danantara banks, consistently ranking in the top 20 investors.