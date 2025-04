Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Lo Kheng Hong, a man known as “Indonesia’s Warren Buffet”, shares his plans after receiving his 2025 dividends from PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI) on Tuesday (23/4).

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) paid IDR 51.74 trillion in dividends, equivalent to IDR 343.40 per share, and had already paid out an interim of IDR 135 in December 2024. The final payout for 2025 dividends comes to IDR 208.40 per share.