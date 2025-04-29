Best Stocks to Watch in 2025 Amid Indonesia's Market Volatility

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) has shown a declining trend in early 2025, prompting several securities firms to revise their targets to more conservative levels. However, there are still selected stock recommendations considered to have profit potential through the end of the year.

As of Thursday (24/4), the IHSG stood at 6,613.47, reflecting a 6.59% drop year-to-date (YtD). Despite ongoing pressure, the index — which encompasses 913 stocks — has rebounded from its lowest point of 5,967 recorded on Wednesday (9/4).