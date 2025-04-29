Bisnis Indonesia Premium
BUMI and GOTO are the top stocks with the largest foreign stakes in the Jakarta Composite Index. (Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti)

BUMI, GOTO, and Others among Most Sought-After Stocks for Foreign Investors

Duwi Setiya Ariyanti,Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 29 April 2025 | 15:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Many Indonesian stocks are gaining attention among foreign investors with stocks like BUMI and GOTO have significant portion of foreign investors.

Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) data as of the end of March shows that foreign investors were recorded to hold large stakes in several stocks. At the top of the list is Bakrie Group’s PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI), with a total of 371.33 billion outstanding shares and 81.81% owned by foreign investors. Second, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO), holding the highest number of outstanding shares on the IDX totaling 1.19 trillion shares, trails behind with 72.22% foreign ownership.

