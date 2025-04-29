Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Mobil listrik performa Hyundai Ioniq 5 N resmi dijual dengan Harga Rp1,3 miliar. /Bisnis

Battery EV Sales Surge 70%, Surpassing Hybrids in Indonesia’s Auto Market in Q1 2025

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales soared 70% in March 2025, overtaking hybrids for the first time in Indonesia’s auto market.

Rizqi Rajendra
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 29 April 2025 | 17:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – As the prevalence of electric vehicles in urban areas continue to rise, the market now sees a major shift toward battery electric vehicle (BEVs). According to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), BEV sales in February and March 2025 surpassed those of HEV, a reversal from previous trends where hybrid sales consistently outperformed BEVs.

In Q1 2025, BEV sales reached 16,535 units, compared to 13,957 hybrid units and 50 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). EV sales grew in Q1 2025, according to Gaikindo secretary general Kukuh Kumara. Electric vehicles in general (BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs) made up 14.9% of total wholesale car sales in Indonesia, which amounted to 205,160 units in Q1 2025.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Kisi-Kisi JP Morgan soal Pemulihan Unilever (UNVR)
Emiten
6 menit yang lalu

Kisi-Kisi JP Morgan soal Pemulihan Unilever (UNVR)

Lika-Liku Rencana Aksi IPO Bank, dari Muamalat, Bank DKI, hingga Bank Sumut
Bisnis
26 menit yang lalu

Lika-Liku Rencana Aksi IPO Bank, dari Muamalat, Bank DKI, hingga Bank Sumut

Expansion Gears Up Capex from Mining Contractors
English Version
56 menit yang lalu

Expansion Gears Up Capex from Mining Contractors

Pemicu JP Morgan Turunkan Rating United Tractors (UNTR) Jadi Netral
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Pemicu JP Morgan Turunkan Rating United Tractors (UNTR) Jadi Netral

Incar Dividen, Investor Asing, Blackrock Cs Masuk ke Saham TOWR
Emiten
2 jam yang lalu

Incar Dividen, Investor Asing, Blackrock Cs Masuk ke Saham TOWR

Berita Premium Lainnya