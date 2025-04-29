Battery EV Sales Surge 70%, Surpassing Hybrids in Indonesia’s Auto Market in Q1 2025

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – As the prevalence of electric vehicles in urban areas continue to rise, the market now sees a major shift toward battery electric vehicle (BEVs). According to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), BEV sales in February and March 2025 surpassed those of HEV, a reversal from previous trends where hybrid sales consistently outperformed BEVs.

In Q1 2025, BEV sales reached 16,535 units, compared to 13,957 hybrid units and 50 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). EV sales grew in Q1 2025, according to Gaikindo secretary general Kukuh Kumara. Electric vehicles in general (BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs) made up 14.9% of total wholesale car sales in Indonesia, which amounted to 205,160 units in Q1 2025.