Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Astra Group is pressing ahead with its expansion plans this year, with several units under PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII) allocating sizeable capital expenditure (capex) to brace for potential fallout from U.S. import tariffs.

PT Astra Otoparts Tbk. (AUTO), a key player in the automotive components sector, is also stepping up efforts to grow its export markets amid rising concerns over a possible global trade war.