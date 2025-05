Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Amid global economic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Indofood Group kicked off 2025 with solid financial performance.

Both of the group's key entities, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk. (INDF) and its subsidiary, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. (ICBP), achieved profit growth, enhanced operating margins, and sustained business strengthening strategies across all sectors.