Surya Semesta (SSIA) Aims for Double-Digit Profit Growth in 2025

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk. (SSIA) is optimistic about achieving a 20% net profit growth in 2025, driven by the development of the Subang industrial area. The company is targeting a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue compared to last year's figures.

In 2024, SSIA reported consolidated revenue of IDR 6.25 trillion, marking a 37.8% YoY growth. The property segment was the primary driver, seeing a 165% YoY increase to IDR 1.4 trillion. Additionally, the construction and hospitality sectors contributed growth of 16.5% and 4.2%, respectively.