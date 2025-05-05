Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Foto proyek pembangunan Subang Smartpolitan di Subang, Jawa Barat, Kamis (9/3/2023). PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk. (SSIA) melalui anak usahanya PT Suryacipta Swadaya sedang mengembangkan lahan industri Subang Smartpolitan dalam beberapa fase. Bisnis/Abdurachman

Surya Semesta (SSIA) Aims for Double-Digit Profit Growth in 2025

Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA) is relying on the development of the Subang industrial area to achieve a 20% net profit growth by 2025.

Dionisio Damara Tonce
Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Senin, 5 Mei 2025 | 21:20
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk. (SSIA) is optimistic about achieving a 20% net profit growth in 2025, driven by the development of the Subang industrial area. The company is targeting a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue compared to last year's figures.

In 2024, SSIA reported consolidated revenue of IDR 6.25 trillion, marking a 37.8% YoY growth. The property segment was the primary driver, seeing a 165% YoY increase to IDR 1.4 trillion. Additionally, the construction and hospitality sectors contributed growth of 16.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

