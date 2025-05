Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Metal miners posted strong results for Q1 as their earnings skyrocket, primarily due to a significant increase in gold sales.

State-owned PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM), for instance, posted a whopping 203.35% year on year (YoY) increase in revenue from IDR 8.6 trillion in Q1 2024 to IDR 26.15 trillion in Q1 2025. Net profit likewise soared 794.05% from IDR 238.3 billion to IDR 2.13 trillion.