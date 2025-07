Lo Kheng Hong claims that Salim Ivomas’ market price is still much discounted compared to its actual value.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong once again drew market attention after he was observed adding his stake in Salim Group’s plantation company PT Salim Ivomas Pratama (SIMP).

Explaining his reasons for the share purchase, the man dubbed as “Warren Buffett of Indonesia” told Bisnis that he believes the company’s market cap is still much discounted compared to its actual value.