Indonesia’s largest coal producer aims to decouple from coal, seeking to diversify 50% of its revenue from gold and bauxite.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s largest coal producer PT Bumi Resources (BUMI) claims to be pursuing a diversification strategy that would see 50% of its revenue coming from non-coal sources by 2030.

“If we look at it now, 17% of our revenue comes from non-coal. Since we have a consolidation with PT Bumi Resources Minerals [BRMS] and we own a 20% stake in BRMS, there is income or profit from BRMS,” said Achmad Reza Widjaja, chief economist at Bumi Resources.