Developers push for broader BPHTB and PBG tax waivers to reduce housing costs and accelerate Prabowo’s affordable housing target.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Real estate developers are urging for local administrations to waive taxes for land and building acquisition (BPHTB) and building development approval (PBG).

The waiver was outlined in a joint decree between the housing, public works, and home ministers on November 25, 2024, with the aim of supporting President Prabowo Subianto’s three million homes program.