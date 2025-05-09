Retail Stores Continue Shutting Down in Indonesia

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – More and more retail outlets across Indonesia are shutting down their operations as the retail sector continues to face pressure. A shift in consumer preferences toward online shopping was cited as a key factor, along with the decline in purchasing power, though opinions differ on which of the two were more to blame.

South Korean-based retail chain, GS Supermarket, becomes the latest to fold under the pressure after the company reportedly shut down its operations in Indonesia just this week.