Suasana GS The Fresh by GS Supermarket Mampang, Jakarta, tampak lengang pengunjung pada Kamis (8/5/2025). — Bisnis/Rika Anggraeni

Retail Stores Continue Shutting Down in Indonesia

Retail closures in Indonesia continue to mount. GS Supermarket exits amid rising online shopping trends and weakening consumer purchasing power.

Rika Anggraeni
Rika Anggraeni - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 9 Mei 2025 | 16:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – More and more retail outlets across Indonesia are shutting down their operations as the retail sector continues to face pressure. A shift in consumer preferences toward online shopping was cited as a key factor, along with the decline in purchasing power, though opinions differ on which of the two were more to blame.

South Korean-based retail chain, GS Supermarket, becomes the latest to fold under the pressure after the company reportedly shut down its operations in Indonesia just this week.

