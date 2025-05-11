Job Market Outlook Remains Bleak

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Consumer optimism regarding future job opportunities continues to deteriorate amid rising layoffs and growing unemployment.

The downward trend in consumer perceptions of job prospects has persisted since the start of the year. Most recently, Bank Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence Survey in April showed a further decline in the job availability expectation index, which dropped to 123.5 from 125.9 in the previous month. This pessimism about future employment conditions stands in contrast to the overall consumer confidence index, which actually improved compared to the previous month.