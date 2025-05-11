Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
The decline in consumer expectations comes amid a surge in layoffs.(Bloomberg/Dimas Ardian)

Job Market Outlook Remains Bleak

The decline in consumer expectations comes amid a surge in layoffs.

Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 11 Mei 2025 | 09:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Consumer optimism regarding future job opportunities continues to deteriorate amid rising layoffs and growing unemployment.

The downward trend in consumer perceptions of job prospects has persisted since the start of the year. Most recently, Bank Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence Survey in April showed a further decline in the job availability expectation index, which dropped to 123.5 from 125.9 in the previous month. This pessimism about future employment conditions stands in contrast to the overall consumer confidence index, which actually improved compared to the previous month.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Kinerja Pertanian Kuartal I/2025: Bukti Sukses atau Sinyal Peringatan?
Ragam
1 jam yang lalu

Kinerja Pertanian Kuartal I/2025: Bukti Sukses atau Sinyal Peringatan?

Job Market Outlook Remains Bleak
English Version
8 jam yang lalu

Job Market Outlook Remains Bleak

Govt Promises More Incentives for EV Automakers
English Version
9 jam yang lalu

Govt Promises More Incentives for EV Automakers

Lo Kheng Hong Buys Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) Shares Once More
English Version
23 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Buys Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) Shares Once More

Gerak Vanguard dan BlackRock CS di Saham ITMG Saat Tren Harga Batu Bara Diproyeksi Melemah
Emiten
1 hari yang lalu

Gerak Vanguard dan BlackRock CS di Saham ITMG Saat Tren Harga Batu Bara Diproyeksi Melemah

Berita Premium Lainnya