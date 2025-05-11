Govt Promises More Incentives for EV Automakers

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has pledged to roll out more incentives for firms that manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia in a bid to reach the 2.5 million unit production and sales target by 2030.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani is optimistic about reaching this target, noting the increasing number of automakers that choose to build a manufacturing plant in Indonesia. He promised that incentives will also be ramped up for companies who increase their local content level (TKDN).