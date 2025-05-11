Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Invited guests observe the Polytron electric car at the launch in Jakarta, Tuesday (6/5/2025). (Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti)

Govt Promises More Incentives for EV Automakers

The government has pledged to roll out more incentives for firms that manufacture electric vehicles (EVs)

Rizqi Rajendra
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 11 Mei 2025 | 08:28
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has pledged to roll out more incentives for firms that manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia in a bid to reach the 2.5 million unit production and sales target by 2030.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani is optimistic about reaching this target, noting the increasing number of automakers that choose to build a manufacturing plant in Indonesia. He promised that incentives will also be ramped up for companies who increase their local content level (TKDN).

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Kinerja Pertanian Kuartal I/2025: Bukti Sukses atau Sinyal Peringatan?
Ragam
1 jam yang lalu

Kinerja Pertanian Kuartal I/2025: Bukti Sukses atau Sinyal Peringatan?

Job Market Outlook Remains Bleak
English Version
8 jam yang lalu

Job Market Outlook Remains Bleak

Govt Promises More Incentives for EV Automakers
English Version
9 jam yang lalu

Govt Promises More Incentives for EV Automakers

Lo Kheng Hong Buys Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) Shares Once More
English Version
23 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Buys Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) Shares Once More

Gerak Vanguard dan BlackRock CS di Saham ITMG Saat Tren Harga Batu Bara Diproyeksi Melemah
Emiten
1 hari yang lalu

Gerak Vanguard dan BlackRock CS di Saham ITMG Saat Tren Harga Batu Bara Diproyeksi Melemah

Berita Premium Lainnya