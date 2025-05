Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Major investors are locking in profits in the billions of rupiah from the upcoming dividend payments by PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul (SIDO).

Through the annual general meeting held earlier this month in Semarang, Central Java, SIDO decided to allocate its entire FY 2024 net profit of IDR 1.17 trillion as cash dividends to shareholders.