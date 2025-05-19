Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Warga melintasi kantor PT Bursa Efek Indonesia di Jakarta, Minggu (11/5/2025)/Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Projecting 2025’s Potential IPO Candidates

PT Chandra Daya Investasi of the Barito Group, Super Bank, Bank DKI, and Medco Power Indonesia are emerging as strong candidates for the 2025 lighthouse IPO.

Senin, 19 Mei 2025 | 14:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is aiming to welcome two more lighthouse companies to go public this year, sparking market speculation about the identities of these giant entrants.
 
Lighthouse companies are defined as firms conducting an initial public offering (IPO) with a market capitalization exceeding IDR 3 trillion and a minimum free float of 15%.
 
As of last Friday (16/5), 14 companies have gone public this year, raising a total of IDR 7.01 trillion.
 
Among them, three are classified as lighthouses: PT Raharja Energi Cepu Tbk. (RATU), PT Bangun Kosambi Sukses Tbk. (CBDK), and PT Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Tbk. (YUPI).

The IDX is targeting a total of five lighthouse companies to list this year, leaving two more lighthouse IPO slots still up for grabs.
 
“We have set a target of 5 lighthouse IPOs in 2025. So far, three have been recorded: RATU, CBDK, and YUPI,” IDX Director of Corporate Assessment I Gede Nyoman Yetna stated on Friday (16/5).
 
As of the end of last week, the IDX also recorded 29 companies in the IPO pipeline. Among these, 9 companies have large-scale assets (above IDR 250 billion), 17 are medium scale (IDR 50 billion - IDR 250 billion), and 3 are small scale (under IDR 50 billion).
 
In accordance with existing regulations, the IDX is not permitted to disclose the identities of companies preparing for an IPO. However, Nyoman previously revealed that the two remaining lighthouse IPO candidates this year come from the energy and consumer sectors.

