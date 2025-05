Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong, a man often dubbed “Indonesia’s Warren Buffet”, increased his holdings in Bank Danamon (BDMN) and PGN (PGAS) in April 2025.

Lo Kheng Hong’s holdings in BDMN now amounts to 21.21 million shares, up from 21.04 million shares by the end of March, which in turn increased from 20.32 million at the end of February. The current figure makes him the fifth-larger shareholder in Bank Danamon.