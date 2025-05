Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Metal and mineral miner PT Merdeka Copper Gold (MDKA) posted a decline in revenue Q1/2025, but firms maintain an overall positive outlook on the company’s future prospects.

According to the company's unaudited quarterly report, MDKA reported quarterly revenue of $504 million or down 7% year-on-year (YoY), primarily due to a drop in revenue contributions from nickel and copper businesses, although earnings from the company’s gold segment rose significantly.