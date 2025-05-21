Grab-GOTO Merger: Efficiency and Ojol’s Socio-Economic Concerns

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– News about the potential merger between the giant ride-hailing platform Grab and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) continues to generate intense discussion across various circles. If the merger goes through, it would form a massive foreign-led entity controlling over 90% of Indonesia’s digital market.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the merger is the potential for massive layoffs (PHK) due to overlapping business units. Additionally, there are fears that the growth of Indonesian digital talent could be stifled if the merged company relocates its research, data, and decision-making centers overseas.