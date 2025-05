Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) has shown a consistent upward trajectory over the past week and is projected to reach the 7,600 level by the end of 2025. Several sectors are expected to perform strongly through the remainder of the year.

According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the IHSG rose by 0.49%, or 34.56 points, to 7,141.09 on Monday (19/5/2025). With this increase, the index has gained 0.86% year-to-date (YTD).