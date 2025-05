Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the turbulent waters currently rampant in the global stage, a number of companies owned by tycoon Prajogo Pangestu still managed to see solid results in Q1 2025, with three out of five affiliated companies posting significant net profit growth during the period.

PT Barito Renewables Energy (BREN), for one, posted an 18.76% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to $34.24 million.