Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned telco PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM) is eyeing new key initiatives under the company’s new management, including streamlining its operations, mergers, and ramping up revenue from the firm’s mobile carrier wing PT Telekomunikasi Selular or Telkomsel.

In last week’s hearing with at the House of Representatives, Telkom president director Dian Siswarini explained that Telkom will conduct a streamlining process by optimizing its subsidiaries and group portfolio.