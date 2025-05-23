Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Teknisi melakukan perawatan di tower Micro Cell di Jakarta, Kamis (9/1/2025)/JIBI/Bisnis/Abdurachman

Sinergi Inti (INET) Outlook: Will INET Be the Next DATA and WIFI?

Telecommunication stocks DATA and WIFI have been in the market spotlight for a while.

Thomas Mola
Thomas Mola - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 23 Mei 2025 | 20:32
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Telecommunication stocks have captured market attention in recent months, starting from PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA) which rallied earlier this year, followed by Surge (WIFI) with a 400% gain since the start of the year. Now, PT Sinergi Inti Andalan Prima Tbk. (INET) may potentially take the stage due to its impressive earnings and stock performance.

Due to a recent price surge, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) even suspended trading of INET shares on April 29 due to its prices spiking 16.63% and subsequently lifted the suspension on May 15. As of trading on Tuesday (20/5), INET was priced at IDR 160 per share, down 1.24% but still in the green by 119.18% year-to-date (YTD).

