Sinergi Inti (INET) Outlook: Will INET Be the Next DATA and WIFI?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Telecommunication stocks have captured market attention in recent months, starting from PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA) which rallied earlier this year, followed by Surge (WIFI) with a 400% gain since the start of the year. Now, PT Sinergi Inti Andalan Prima Tbk. (INET) may potentially take the stage due to its impressive earnings and stock performance.

Due to a recent price surge, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) even suspended trading of INET shares on April 29 due to its prices spiking 16.63% and subsequently lifted the suspension on May 15. As of trading on Tuesday (20/5), INET was priced at IDR 160 per share, down 1.24% but still in the green by 119.18% year-to-date (YTD).