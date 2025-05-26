Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Warga mencari informasi tentang pinjaman online di Jakarta, Senin (12/8/2024)/ Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Why Banks Are the Dominant Lender in ‘Pinjol’ Industry

Banks are becoming more rooted in online lending thanks to its more profitable and cost efficient channeling.

Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi
Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 26 Mei 2025 | 22:00
Bisnis.com, MANGUPURA — Banks are increasingly reliant on online lending or pinjol to disburse credit, as evidenced with banks’ dominant contribution for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending providers. Online lending’s increasing popularity among banks is primarily due to its more profitable and cost efficient channeling.

Data shows that outstanding loans from local banks to fintech P2P firms surged 55.7% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 49.40 trillion in February, accounting for 72.9% of total domestic lender outstanding of IDR 67.73 trillion, and 61.75% of total outstanding online loans.

