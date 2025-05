Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Two of the world’s most prominent asset managers, The Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc., have been moving in tandem regarding their holdings in PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia (ADRO) so far in 2025.

ADRO shares have surged on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) over the past week. As of Thursday (22/5) at 13:59 WIB, the share price reached IDR 2,160, reflecting an 11.34% gain, but the stock remains in the red year-to-date (YTD) with a decline of 14.62%.