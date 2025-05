Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several major investors are set to benefit from the dividend payout of tycoon Prajogo Pangestu’s company PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (CUAN) slated for today (22/5).

Previously at the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) for the 2024 fiscal year held on April 21, Petrindo’s management decided to distribute a total dividend of $2 million or $0.00018 per share.