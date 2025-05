Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Geothermal operator PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk. (PGEO) is pushing to boost Indonesia’s national geothermal capacity, including through a quick-win project that will add 395 megawatts (MW).

Among these quick-win projects is Lumut Balai 2, which will contribute an additional 55 MW and is slated to begin commercial operations by June 2025.