Honda, Toyota, Daihatsu to Double Down on Sales After BI Rate Cut

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several auto distributors under Honda, Toyota, and Daihatsu brands are gearing up for a sales rally following Bank Indonesia’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate from 5.75% to 5.5%.

PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM) director Yusak Billy said that in line with the expected lower interest rates, HPM is rolling out promotional offers to ease car loans for consumers. He believes the BI Rate cut could serve as a positive catalyst for the broader economy. However, the company is currently still assessing its specific impact on the automotive industry.