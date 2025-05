Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The dividend payouts from several issuers listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) at the end of May 2025 are benefiting Indonesian conglomerates.

According to data from the IDX website on Tuesday (27/5/2025), 21 issuers are scheduled to distribute dividends on Wednesday (28/5/2025), just one day before the stock exchange closes for the May holiday.