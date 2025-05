Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned utility firm PT PLN recently released the latest electricity procurement plan (RUPTL) for 2025-2034, which outlines a plan to add 69.6 gigawatts (GW) of capacity—much higher from the previous 40.6 GW targeted in the 2021–2030 RUPTL.

Out of the total added capacity, 16 GW is planned to come from fossil fuels, with 10.3 GW from gas and 6.3 GW from coal. The coal power target is notably much lower than the previous 19.7 GW outlined in the 2021 RUPTL.