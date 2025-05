Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—President Prabowo Subianto’s continued push for the 3 million homes program has emerged as a positive catalyst for domestic cement producers, including PT Semen Indonesia Tbk. (SMGR), to improve their performance this year.

However, despite the supportive policy backdrop, SMGR’s net profit in Q1/2025 plunged by 90.98% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR42.58 billion.