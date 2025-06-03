TP Rachmat's Auto Issuer, Dharma Polimetal (DRMA) Faces Hurdles

Bisnis Indonesia Premium
DRMA’s business could be impacted if the Trump tariff policy takes effect, due to export activities to the US. (Bisnis/Suselo Jati)

Selasa, 3 Juni 2025 | 05:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The sluggish performance of the automotive industry this year has posed a challenge for conglomerate TP Rachmat's automotive issuer PT Dharma Polimetal Tbk. (DRMA). Nevertheless, several factors are expected to serve as a boost for the company to maintain its performance through the end of the year.

The Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo) reported that wholesale car sales in April 2025 reached 51,205 units, marking a 5% increase year-on-year (YoY) compared to 48,764 units in April 2024.

