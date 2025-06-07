Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Banking NIM stood at 4.45% as of April 2025—a sharp decline compared to previous years.(Bisnis/Abdurachman)

CIMB Niaga (BNGA), BCA (BBCA), Danamon (BDMN) to Protect Margins

Banking NIM stood at 4.45% as of April 2025—a sharp decline compared to previous years.

Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza,Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail
Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza & Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 7 Juni 2025 | 12:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The challenges of building up liquidity and extending credit are prompting banking industry players to adopt sharper strategies to safeguard their net interest margin (NIM), thereby CIMB Niaga (BNGA), BCA (BBCA), Danamon (BDMN) preventing further erosion of their margins. 

Prolonged pressure on NIM could undermine business stability and weaken the bank’s capacity to absorb credit risk. Currently, NIM in the banking sector are generally under strain due to rising funding costs, which are not being matched by growth in credit income.

