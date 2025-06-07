CIMB Niaga (BNGA), BCA (BBCA), Danamon (BDMN) to Protect Margins

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The challenges of building up liquidity and extending credit are prompting banking industry players to adopt sharper strategies to safeguard their net interest margin (NIM), thereby CIMB Niaga (BNGA), BCA (BBCA), Danamon (BDMN) preventing further erosion of their margins.

Prolonged pressure on NIM could undermine business stability and weaken the bank’s capacity to absorb credit risk. Currently, NIM in the banking sector are generally under strain due to rising funding costs, which are not being matched by growth in credit income.