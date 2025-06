Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has once again revised down its outlook for Indonesia's economic growth, citing rising fiscal uncertainty and weakening exports amid ongoing global trade tensions.

In its June 2025 Economic Outlook released on Tuesday (3/6), the OECD lowered Indonesia’s projected GDP growth for 2025 from 4.9% to 4.7%. The growth forecast for 2026 was also trimmed, from 5% to 4.8%.