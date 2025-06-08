Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Showroom mobil listrik Polytron pertama di Sudirman, Jakarta Pusat. Bisnis/Rizqi Rajendra

Hartono Brothers Steer Polytron Into Electric Car Market

Polytron enters Indonesia’s EV market with G3 electric SUV, backed by Hartono brothers and battery rental innovation.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso,Rizqi Rajendra
Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 8 Juni 2025 | 14:04
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — After their successful green electric motorcycle campaign, the Hartono brothers—Robert Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono—are now branching out into electric cars through electronics company Polytron, which just opened its first electric car showroom in the Sudirman area, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (3/6).

PT Hartono Istana Teknologi, better known as Polytron, made its entrance into electric cars early last month when it introduced the Polytron G3, Polytron’s first environmentally friendly four-wheeled vehicle at a starting price of IDR 299 million along with the premium model Polytron G3+, priced at IDR 399 million.

