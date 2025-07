Tommy Soeharto's Humpuss Intermoda (HITS) delists from IDX to focus on private operations, citing strategic shifts and financial restructuring.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Menara Cakra Buana, together with Hutomo Mandala Putra—or Tommy Soeharto—serves as the controlling shareholder of PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi Tbk. The company, listed under the ticker code HITS, is currently in the process of delisting from the stock exchange.

In a prospectus published in Bisnis Indonesia on Monday (21/7/2025), HITS provided updates and additional details related to its voluntary tender offer as part of its transition into a private entity.