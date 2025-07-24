star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Summarecon Confident on Sustaining Presales Growth Momentum

Summarecon Confident on Sustaining Presales Growth Momentum

Summarecon (SMRA) projects the upward trend of its marketing sales in H1 to continue into H2, backed by new product launches as well as the recent BI rate cut.

user-profile
Oktaviano DB Hana & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 24 Juli 2025 | 05:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Property developer PT Summarecon Agung (SMRA) projects the upward trend of its off-plan or marketing sales in H1 to continue into H2, backed by new product launches as well as the recent rate cut by Bank Indonesia.

SMRA booked IDR 2.2 trillion in off-plan sales in the first half, up 27.83% year-on-year (YoY) and reaching 44% of the company's full-year off-plan sales target of IDR 5 trillion. According to SMRA director Lydia Tjio, Summarecon Serpong was the top contributor to presales, making up 44%, followed by Bandung at 14% and Crown Gading at 13%, with the remaining sales coming from the other six townships.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Target Kinerja ACES Kendur Setelah Program Boom Sale Gagal Dongkrak Penjualan

Emiten

20 menit yang lalu

Summarecon Confident on Sustaining Presales Growth Momentum

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Menara Cakra Buana, Tommy Soeharto, and Journey to HITS Delisting

Menara Cakra Buana, Tommy Soeharto, and Journey to HITS Delisting

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Sinyal dari PAM Mineral (NICL)

star Emiten

9 jam yang lalu

Balik Arah BlackRock di Medco (MEDC) Usai Akuisisi Anak Usaha Repsol

star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

Danantara to Boost Downstream Push
Danantara to Boost Downstream Push
star English Version

10 jam yang lalu

BlackRock Tambah Saham PGAS di Tengah Tekanan Kinerja
BlackRock Tambah Saham PGAS di Tengah Tekanan Kinerja
star Emiten

11 jam yang lalu

Menilik Bisnis Data Center DCII, Emiten Termahal Milik Toto Sugiri
Menilik Bisnis Data Center DCII, Emiten Termahal Milik Toto Sugiri
star Bisnis

11 jam yang lalu

Reksa Dana Saham, ETF, Indeks, Mana yang Paling Cuan?
Reksa Dana Saham, ETF, Indeks, Mana yang Paling Cuan?
star Investasi

12 jam yang lalu

Oil Lifting Falls Short of Target Despite $7 Billion Investment
Oil Lifting Falls Short of Target Despite $7 Billion Investment
star English Version

13 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top