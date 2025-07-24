Summarecon Confident on Sustaining Presales Growth Momentum

Summarecon (SMRA) projects the upward trend of its marketing sales in H1 to continue into H2, backed by new product launches as well as the recent BI rate cut.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Property developer PT Summarecon Agung (SMRA) projects the upward trend of its off-plan or marketing sales in H1 to continue into H2, backed by new product launches as well as the recent rate cut by Bank Indonesia.

SMRA booked IDR 2.2 trillion in off-plan sales in the first half, up 27.83% year-on-year (YoY) and reaching 44% of the company's full-year off-plan sales target of IDR 5 trillion. According to SMRA director Lydia Tjio, Summarecon Serpong was the top contributor to presales, making up 44%, followed by Bandung at 14% and Crown Gading at 13%, with the remaining sales coming from the other six townships.