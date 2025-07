Danantara plans to merge Indonesia's state-owned construction firms into three main entities by the second half of 2025 to enhance efficiency.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The planned merger of Indonesia’s state-owned construction firms will move forward in the second half of 2025 under Danantara’s management to consolidate these publicly listed contractors into just three main entities, overseen by the sovereign wealth fund’s operational holding PT Danantara Asset Management.

Danantara’s chief operating officer (COO) Dony Oskaria affirmed that the merger will be one of the institution’s top priorities for the remaining five months of 2025.