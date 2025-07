State-owned banks have been charged with funding and supporting the “Red-and-White” village cooperatives program.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned banks have unveiled risk mitigation strategies for their loans for the government’s Red-and-White village cooperatives program, just launched Monday this week (21/7) by President Prabowo Subianto.

The program introduces more than 80,000 new cooperatives to support a people-centered economic vision, funded by loans from state-owned banks amounting to IDR 3 billion per cooperative to complement the existing government funding for administrative villages.