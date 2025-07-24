star

Investment Giants, Canadian Banks Load Up on ANTM Shares

Investment Giants, Canadian Banks Load Up on ANTM Shares

Two Canadian banks observed adding their portfolio and making a major entry into Aneka Tambang's (ANTM) stock.

Reni Lestari & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 24 Juli 2025 | 11:50

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — While big-money investors like BlackRock, Dimensional, and Goldman Sachs continue their share accumulation on state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM), two Canadian banks were also observed adding their portfolio and making a major entry into the stock.

ANTM closed at IDR 3,190 on Monday (21/7) after gaining 7.41% throughout the day and 109.18% year to date (YtD). According to an analyst consensus by Bloomberg, 21 of 28 gave the stock a “Buy” rating while the remaining seven rated it with a “Hold”, with an average target price of IDR 3,264.

